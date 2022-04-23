After weeks of delays, Van Gogh art exhibit opens in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — After weeks of delays, the popular Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is open in Raleigh.

“Kind of like the life of Van Gogh, there are ups and there are downs, and we experienced some unavoidable delays here in Raleigh that put us back a little bit in our timeframe, but every single day from the day we announced Raleigh, I’ve been working on getting the show open and we’re thrilled to be open now here in Raleigh,” the executive director of the show, John Zaller, said.

Hundreds of people checked out the opening day of the art exhibit, which is in a former movie theater in the Pleasant Valley Promenade shopping center off of Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

Tickets went on sale in December and the exhibit was supposed to open at the end of March.

