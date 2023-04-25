AG: Fentanyl is the second-most tested substance at state crime lab

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The NC Attorney General’s Office is working hard to get fentanyl off the streets.

Last week, Attorney General Josh Stein held a ribbon cutting for the State Crime Lab’s renovated Drug Chemistry and Toxicology sections. According to Stein, fentanyl is the second most tested substance at the lab.

“We are tragically losing about eight people every day to an overdose with fentanyl in their system,” Stein said. “That’s eight people today and eight people again tomorrow and then the day after.”

Stein says he’s asked for funding for a Fentanyl Control Unit in his special prosecution sections to help local law enforcement agencies break up drug trafficking rings.

“These families that are affected are heartbroken and we owe it to them to keep as few people from dying as possible,” Stein said. “That means going after these drug trafficking rings to break them up but it also means helping those who are struggling with addiction overcome that addiction so they can live a healthier and happier future.”

In addition to these sections reopening, Stein says progress continues to be made in eliminating the backlog of sexual assault kits across the state.

“We’re solving cases. Hundreds of them,” he said. “As a result, people who were victimized 10…20…30…even 40 years ago are finally seeing justice and dangerous people are being locked up, making out communities safer as a whole.”

Last April, Stein announced three-fourths of the kits that could be tested had been tested or were in the process of being tested. This resulted in 63 arrests connected to 91 assaults.