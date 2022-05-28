Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — Airline travelers are not only facing sticker shock this Memorial Day weekend.

They’re also dealing with a pileup of flight cancellations. According to the website FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights were canceled as of 2 p.m EST on Saturday.

That followed more than 2,300 cancellations on Friday. Delta Air Lines suffered the most, with more than 240 flights eliminated on Saturday.

That’s 9% of its operations. In particular, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was heavily affected by the travel delays.

Delta says Saturday’s cancellations were due to bad weather and “air traffic control actions.” Delta says it’s trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours in advance this weekend.