Alabama man dies in New Hanover County head-on crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An Alabama man died in a head-on crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in New Hanover County.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Masonboro Loop Road near Trails End Road involving a Dodge Ram van and a Jeep Cherokee. The van was heading south and the Jeep was traveling north.

According to Trooper Jason Pierce with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the driver of the van, Sam Douglas Meadows of Vestavia, Alabama, hit the guardrail and crossed the centerline, hitting the Jeep head on.

The 31-year-old suffered serious injuries and was transported to Novant Health/New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious injuries where he died.

The driver of the Jeep had non life-threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Meadows was not wearing a seatbelt. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol was in his system at the time of the accident, Trooper Pierce said.

The road was shut down for about two and a half hours.