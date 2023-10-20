Aldi, Walmart reducing prices on holiday food staples ahead of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving food (Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Aldi and Walmart are giving shoppers something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

The two grocery chains announced they’re reducing prices on some of the staples for the holiday feast.

Walmart says it will be offering two Thanksgiving meals at lower prices than last year.

One meal will come with just the ingredients so you can cook it from scratch, while the other has ready-to-bake options.

You can order the meals beginning November 1st on the Walmart app or Walmart.com

The special runs through December 26th.

Aldi will be lowering the price on over 70 items by up to 50 percent.

It won’t just be seasonal items, but kitchen staples will also be included in the price reduction.

Their deals begin November 1st and will run through the end of the year.