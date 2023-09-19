Alex Highsmith scores touchdown on Monday Night Football

Ashley grad becomes first Screaming Eagle alum to score in the NFL

PITTSBURG, P.A. (WWAY) – Ashley alum Alex Highsmith scored a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage on Monday night football.

While in coverage, Highsmith opportunistically snagged a dropped pass thrown by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

PICK 6 TO START THE GAME 😱 Deshaun Watson is intercepted on the Browns’ first play of scrimmage by Steelers’ Alex Highsmith. 🎥 @NFL pic.twitter.com/H7OjMDEnLG — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 19, 2023

Later in the game, Highsmith forced a fumble on Watson, which Watt picked up and scored for another Steeler defensive touchdown.

The pass rush combination were interviewed together postgame.