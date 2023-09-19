Alex Highsmith scores touchdown on Monday Night Football
Ashley grad becomes first Screaming Eagle alum to score in the NFL
PITTSBURG, P.A. (WWAY) – Ashley alum Alex Highsmith scored a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage on Monday night football.
While in coverage, Highsmith opportunistically snagged a dropped pass thrown by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
PICK 6 TO START THE GAME 😱
Deshaun Watson is intercepted on the Browns' first play of scrimmage by Steelers' Alex Highsmith.
Later in the game, Highsmith forced a fumble on Watson, which Watt picked up and scored for another Steeler defensive touchdown.
ANOTHER HIGHSMITH AND WATT COMBO. TOUCHDOWN STEELERS.
The pass rush combination were interviewed together postgame.
