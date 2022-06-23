All eyes on the Supreme Court as abortion ruling is imminent

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With June coming to a close, all eyes are on the Supreme Court and its decision on Dobbs V. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Typically, the court’s sessions run from the first Monday in October through late June or early July. Nothing is on the Supreme Court’s calendar after June 26, meaning we could hear a ruling on this abortion case in less than a week.

The draft opinion of this case was leaked over a month ago. If that opinion remains the same, the decision on abortions will got to individual states and not be federally guaranteed.

While some, like Congressman David Rouzer believe the decision should go to the states:

“You know my personal stance is that abortion should be illegal,” said Rouzer. “That it’s the taking of a life. But the bottom line is, a federal judge shouldn’t determine yes or no on that particular question. It should be left with the people.”

Others worry leaving this to the states could mean an encroachment on personal freedom.

“At root, our government and individual citizens should not be involved in telling people how to make decisions,” Caroline Morin with the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast explained.

While the decision hasn’t been released as of June 23, some local organizations already offer alternatives to abortion. Life Line Pregnancy Center in Wilmington offers resources to pregnant women, and connects them with adoption organizations. In response to this issue, their Director Deborah Floyd responded in part, “Life Line does not perform or refer for abortions. It is our desire to help women seek alternatives to abortion and we are here to answer questions women may have regarding their options.”

While she believes it’s good to have choices and alternatives available, Morin worries if the choice to have a legal abortion is taken away, it could present a health risk.

“People will require them for medical reasons, people will want them for their own person decision making, and people will need them because the decision was out of their hands. Maybe they were a part of a sexual assault. We’re talking about whether people have access to it in a safe doctor supported way, or whether you’re going down a back alley where you don’t know if you’re going to come out of it alive.”