All-way stop coming to Brunswick County intersection

An all-way stop is coming to a Brunswick County intersection (Photo: MGN Online)

LONGWOOD, NC (WWAY) — A traffic pattern change is coming to a Brunswick County intersection this week.

Based on a safety review and evaluation of crash patterns, the N.C. Department of Transportation will make the adjustment on Thursday at the Pireway Road (N.C. 904) and Ash Little River Road intersection, making it an all-way stop.



Currently, drivers on Pireway Road do not have to stop. While signs and pavement markings are installed, drivers should slow down in the area and be alert to crews working.



An all-way stop is an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection and reduce the risk of serious crashes, the NCDOT says.