Alliance for Cape Fear Trees hosts successful giveaway, calls for more volunteers to help

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees teamed up with the City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation and Warner Temple AME Zion Church Saturday to distribute over 600 trees to the community.

The event began at 9:00 Saturday morning at the church, lasting until the last tree was gone.

Each person could take home two trees from the wide variety available.

The next tree giveaway event is scheduled for Saturday, February 26th at Legion Stadium. 850 trees will be given away at that event.

The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees is also looking for volunteers to help with future tree distributions.

Activities include carrying trees to cars, overseeing volunteer tent with sign-ins, helping with registration, etc.

If you would like to volunteer for a future tree distribution, you can visit their website.