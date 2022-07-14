Alonso Ribeiro returning to Dancing With the Stars, this time as co-host

Alfonso Ribeiro performs on "Dancing with the Stars" on Nov. 6

LOS ANGELES, CA (WWAY) — Eight years after appearing on Dancing With the Stars in 2014, Alfonso Ribeiro is making a comeback to the show in a different role.

It was announced Thursday that Ribeiro has been named the co-host for the show’s 31st season, alongside Tyra Banks.

Ribeiro won Dancing With the Stars during its 19th season.

For the first time, the show will be streamed this fall on Disney+.

The full cast will be released on Good Morning America September 8th.