AME Churches hold MLK Day blood drive to help with major blood shortage

Blood Drive at St. Stephen AME Church on January 17, 2022 (Photo: WWAY/Hannah Patrick)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Some churches across the Cape Fear are trying to help the American Red Cross which is in the middle of a major blood shortage.

AME churches of the lower Cape Fear partnering with the Red Cross for a blood drive downtown. It started right after the Wilmington Martin Luther King Day Parade at the St. Stephen AME Church on Red Cross Street.

Senior Pastor Thomas Nixon said this is the first time they have ever done this, but hope to make it an annual event.

“And we thought it was significant and important to do it on MLK Day since this is a day about service and so, we pray this is going to be a blessing to the community as we’ve all heard over the news that right now, there is a major shortage of blood through the American Red Cross, so we pray that what we are doing today will be a great benefit to many,” Nixon said.

The event ended at 6 p.m., but they hope to hold this event every year on Martin Luther King Jr. day. Nixon said their goal is to get at least 40 units of blood today.