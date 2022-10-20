American Airlines dropping first class for more business class seats

American Airlines has announced they're dropping first class (Photo: Bernal Saborio / CC BY-SA 2.0)

(CNN) — If you’re a fan of flying first class, you’ll soon have to choose another airline besides American Airlines.

The company is dropping its first class cabins and replacing them with more business class seats.

The move was disclosed in a conference call with investors Thursday by Vasu Raja, the company’s chief commercial officer, who said the change is in response to customer demand.

“The first class will not exist … at American Airlines for the simple reason that our customers aren’t buying it,” Raja said in response to a question. “The quality of the business class seat has improved so much. And frankly, by removing [first class] we can go provide more business class seats, which is what our customers most want or are most willing to pay for.”

American Airlines is one of the four major airlines currently serving travelers at the Wilmington International Airport.