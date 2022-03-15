American Cancer Society awards Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute for their hard work

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center is celebrating an award from the American Cancer Society for their Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.

The award recognizes all the hard work put in by the group over the last several years, overcoming challenges presented by the pandemic.

This is the first award of its kind.

Novant Health staff say they were determined to keep treating patients despite COVID, and are happy their hard work is being recognized.

“Making sure the patient and get to the treatment; making sure their needs are met beyond just their cancer diagnosis. I was really excited to see this team get recognition,” Zimmer Cancer Institute’s Michelle Hoadley said. “It’s so well deserved.”

Hoadley says a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to ensure patients get the care they deserve.