American Legion hosts 9th Annual Chili Cook Off

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The American Legion of Post 10 in Wilmington hosted one of its most popular events this weekend.

It’s bragging rights for the ones making the chili, and a good deal for people who love chili.

There were 11 rounds of chili samples for everyone to try.

Four members of the Wilmington Fire Department served as judges for the chili, and all members and guest could voice their vote as well.

Organizers say this was all for a good cause.

“The American Legion Post 10 donates to various organizations throughout the community. So, these donations are given out toward the community. It’s a really good cause and a fun event,” said David Register, Post 10 Commander.

This was the 9th year of the cookoff, and the post had a great turnout.