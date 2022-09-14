American Legion Post 167 has few months to move due to Pender County’s rapid growth

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – After nearly nine years at its current location, the American Legion Post 167 in Hampstead is looking for a new home.

American Legion Post 167 has held all its meetings and events at the building located on Highway 17 since 2014.

According to Post 167 Commander Andrew Pfeil, their organization is centered around that location.

“This is where the planning goes on, this is where our color guard uniforms are stored, and this is where we meet,” he said.

The building also has other uses.

“We’re not only the American Legion but we’re the American Legion Auxiliary, who are spouses of those who served,”

According to Pender EMS and Fire Chief Everette Baysden, they were approached by the Legion about nine years ago to lease the building, the county approved the lease to save money and to combine services but that’s changed.

“If you’ve seen, Pender has grown so much that we are needing to put up another EMS station or two, and that is one of the locations we need to take back,” he said.

According to Baysden, his crew will have to go from 24 to 12-hour work shifts due to the dramatic uptick in call volume.

“The crew members can’t stay up 24 hours and run the calls,” he said. “Whereas 10 years ago, they would get their downtime during the evening, now they’re running all day, and all night.”

The legion is also looking to be reimbursed for the improvements, but according to the Baysden per the lease agreement, improvements have to be approved.

Baysden said they support the military; the decision is not personal.

“We’ve hired military veterans,” he said, “ We just need the space, our people have no room, it’s cramped.”

For now, the Post hopes they can find a new place soon but will not let the setback deter them from continued community service.

“Realistically they are going to have to take the building back,” he said. “Finding a new building is important but we still have to continue our mission.”

Their continued mission is to focus on helping military veterans and community youth.