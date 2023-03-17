American Legion Post 550 hosts event aimed at reducing rate of veteran suicide

American Legion Post 550 hosts event aimed at reducing rate of veteran suicide (Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — American Legion Post 550 in Shallotte will host an event at reducing the rate of veteran suicide.

The event will be provided by the Leland American Legion Post 68.

The American Legion is leading a nationwide effort called, “Be the One”, to eliminate the stigma related to mental health treatment, and in turn, lower the number of veterans who die by suicide every day.

The number of veterans who die by suicide every day is estimated at between 17 and 22.

The American Legion has elevated ‘Be the One’ to be its top priority, empowering veterans, servicemembers, their family members and civilians to act appropriately when a veteran may be at risk.

This event intends to bring more awareness to the problem while providing resources to those who may be able to help save the life of a veteran.

The event is taking place on Thursday, March 23rd at the Shallotte Moose Lodge at 7:00 p.m.

The Shallotte Moose Lodge is located at 253 Holden Beach Rd. in Shallotte.