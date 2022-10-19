American Legion presents flag flown over Battleship North Carolina to Lincoln Elementary

American Legion Post 68 recently raised a flag above Lincoln Elementary School which once flew above the Battleship North Carolina (Photo: American Legion Post 68)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A flag flying high above a Leland elementary school was once waving above the Battleship North Carolina.

American Legion Post #68 presented the American Flag to Lincoln Elementary School on October 10th.

The school’s old flag was lowered, folded and marked for proper disposal and the new flag was presented to the Lincoln Elementary School ‘Flag Patrol’.

The new flag was raised in a ceremony by members of Post 68.

The event concluded with Post 68 Commander John Hacker talking to students about flags.