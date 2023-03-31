American Red Cross Cape Fear deploying to Mississippi

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Cape Fear Chapter of the American Red Cross is heading to Mississippi to help in recovery efforts following last week’s deadly tornadoes.

Volunteers will deploy on Sunday to assist with meals, a safe place to stay, and emotional support.

James Jarvis, Executive Director of the Red Cross Cape Fear Chapter is one of 12 local responders heading to one of the areas hardest hit by the deadly storms.

“We’re going to be distributing cleanup supplies, tarps, push brooms, and things to help people salvage whatever they can. We’re also going to be sheltering people for those who don’t have a home to go back to. So, a full range of services we will be providing,” said Jarvis.

Red Cross disaster teams are currently on the ground in Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. if you would like to contribute to relief efforts you can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word tornado to 90999 to make a $10 donation.