American Red Cross holding 2 upcoming blood drives in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The American Red Cross of the Cape Fear have announced two upcoming blood drives, and are asking for people to donate blood to help with the continued blood supply shortage.

The first blood drive will be held at UNCW’s Warwick Center on Wednesday from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The second blood drive is taking place Thursday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s James Walker Room.

Both blood drives are open to the public.

The American Red Cross says the overall blood supply remains vulnerable as we move into the late Spring when travel will pick up, resulting in more traffic accidents and other unfortunate events.