Amtrak train derails after striking dump truck in Missouri; multiple injuries reported

(CBS) — An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed Monday after striking a dump truck at a public crossing in Missouri, Amtrak said.

Amtrak said it had received “early reports” of injuries, though it’s not clear how many people were hurt.

Amtrak said Southwest Chief Train 4, which was carrying approximately 243 passengers and 12 crew members, hit a truck near Mendon, Missouri — about two hours northeast of Kansas City — at approximately 12:42 p.m. local time, causing eight cars and two locomotives to derail. The service said local authorities are working to assist passengers.

University of Missouri Health Care, a hospital in Columbia, Missouri, said it is receiving three patients from the derailment — though it said that number could change.

Amtrak did not provide any additional information about the crash or the condition of the train and its passengers. But photographs and videos appeared to show multiple cars turned on their side with passengers sitting on top, and another video appeared to show passengers comforting each other from the inside of an overturned train car.

Congressman Sam Graves, who represents Mendon, said he’s “closely monitoring” the derailment.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he’s “saddened” to hear of the derailment, adding that “Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, and other emergency management personnel are responding.”

In an interview with CBS affiliate KCTV, Parson called the derailment “a terrible situation.”