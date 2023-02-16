Annual CFCC Riverfront Boat Show returning in April

CFCC's riverfront boat show is returning this April (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Boat enthusiasts have something to look forward to this spring.

Cape Fear Community College has announced their annual Riverfront Boat Show is returning.

It will be held on Saturday, April 1st from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The show will be held on the Cape Fear riverfront on Water Street, between the Hotel Ballast and Coastline Convention Center. It is free and open to the public.

Organizers say the boat show will showcase the art of boat building, featuring the work of CFCC boatbuilding students and local artisans. Various wood and fiberglass boats will be displayed along the riverfront in and out of the water.

“The annual boat show provides an opportunity for our students to engage with, and learn from, experienced boat builders and for the public and students to showcase their talents,” said Jay Rogers, Marine Technology Department Chair. “In addition, the show promotes the preservation of traditional craftsmanship and inspires the next generation to become stewards of our maritime heritage.”

Show highlights include:

• Dock space on the Cape Fear River (trailer spaces also available)

• Sixteen judging categories

• Knot-tying challenge

For more information, click HERE.