CFCC announces return of the Riverfront Boat Show

Boats are on display at the CFCC Boat Show (Photo:Madison Morgan/ WWAY).

WILMINGTON, N.C (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College announced the return of the CFCC Riverfront Boat Show.

The show will be held on Saturday, March 26 from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on the Cape Fear riverfront on Water St. (between the Hotel Ballast and Coastline Convention Center).

The event will showcase the art of boat building, featuring the work of CFCC boatbuilding students and local craftsmen.

A variety of wooden and fiberglass boats will be displayed along the riverfront, as well as in the water. This event is free and open to the public.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to engage with other boat builders and to display their hard work. We are excited to once again host this event,” said Jay Rogers, Marine Technology Department Chair.

There will be ten judged classes including special Summons Sea Skiff awards. All proceeds from the boat show will support scholarships for CFCC’s boat-building students.

Show Highlights will include:

● Dock space on the Cape Fear River (Trailer spaces also available)

● Sixteen judging categories

● Knot-tying challenge

For more information about the show visit: https://cfcc.edu/boat-building/cfcc-riverfront-boat-show/