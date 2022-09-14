Annual Dragon Boat Regatta taking place Friday, Saturday in Carolina Beach

The 8th annual Dragon Boat Regatta festival and race is taking place this week (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 8th annual Dragon Boat Regatta festival and race is returning this week.

Organizers say the fun will kick off Friday in Carolina Beach at 6:00 pm, with live music scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm.

The Friday kickoff party is taking place inside the SeaWitch Cafe and TIKI Bar, where the teams will be announced for Saturday’s race.

Race Day is scheduled for Saturday at 8:30 am.

Last year’s event attracted thousands of people and 24 participants in the boat race.

Winners of the Dragon Boat race are set to be announced Saturday afternoon between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm.