Annual fire hydrant tests taking place in Pender County

Fire hydrant testing (Photo: MGN)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Fire departments in Pender County are conducting hydrant tests over the next two weeks.

All fire hydrants must be flow tested to determine the available water flow and pressures, according to officials. The health of the hydrants is evaluated with a full test, which usually takes about 15 to 30 minutes to complete.

Fire crews say nearby homes should not see a noticeable drop in water pressure. However, there is a chance testing could stir up sediment in the immediate area, which could appear as discolored water. This discoloration consists primarily of harmless silt and air and does not affect the safety or quality of the water. If this occurs, it is recommended to flush the home’s water system and refrain from laundry until your water runs clear. To flush the water system, simply turn on a cold-water faucet and let it run for 5 to 10 minutes.

Here are the dates and locations:

October 18 – Scotts Hill

October 21 – Long Creek

October 28 – Cross Creek

October 29 – 421 South