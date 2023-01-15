Annual Girl Scout cookie sales begin

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The ‘sweetest’ and most anticipated time of year has started once again for Girl Scouts across southeastern North Carolina.

The Girl Scouts of North Carolina kicked off their annual cookie sales on Saturday, bringing lots of excitement to the Cape Fear region.

The Girl Scout cookie program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Not only is the program a fun way for Girl Scouts to interact with their community, but it helps develop their ability to speak confidently, practice money management, and understand the ins and outs of running their own business.

“Today we’re selling cookies and we’ve sold a lot so far, we’ve met one really cute dog, and a bunch of nice people. We like the cookies,” said Girl Scout of Post 1976, Kat Fussell.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program will last through March.

Girl Scouts will be selling cookies door-to-door, at booths, and through their online digital cookie pages.