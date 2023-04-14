Annual HIV awareness run, walk taking place at Greenfield Park April 22nd

Seeds of Healing is holding its annual run/walk event (Photo: Kate Cornell)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The sixth annual HIV awareness run/walk is taking place April 22nd in Greenfield Park.

SEEDS of Healing is putting on the event at 10:00 a.m.

The nonprofit organization based in Wilmington promotes HIV education and advocacy throughout southeastern NC.

Community members are invited to participate in the annual 5k or 1-mile run and walk, where participants will be able to enjoy local vendors and partake in various fun activities. Some of these activities include games, raffles, a photo booth, and even a musical performance by DJ Bobby Zee.

Participants must pay a fee of $25, and they will receive an event bag and t-shirt upon completing their registration.

All proceeds from this event will go directly towards SEEDS of Healing’s programming costs and help to benefit outreach/services.