Annual holiday train expo in Wilmington rolls out with new creations

The model train society will be back at Independence Mall at the end of next month

Holiday train expo on December 30, 2021 in Wilmington (Photo: Peyton Furtado/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Model Railroad Society finished up its annual train expo after welcoming kids of all ages to see more than a dozen model trains made by local experts over the holidays.

This year, the locomotive men getting a bit more creative and introducing scenes like alien abductions and buttons to set off different miniatures.

Frank Etzel says this is always his favorite time of the year.



“We do it because we like it, but the real reason for it for us is when the little kids come in and they’re jumping up and down having a good time, so that makes it all worth while for us,” Etzel said.



If you missed this year’s holiday expo, don’t worry. The Cape Fear Model Railroad Society will be back at Independence Mall in Wilmington at the end of next month.