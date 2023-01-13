Annual MLK parade returns to Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Keeping Doctor Martin Luther King Jr’s dream alive. That’s what many across the US, and right here in Southeastern North Carolina will be trying to do over the next few days.

In the Port City, crowds will gather in Downtown Wilmington on Monday to honor the civil rights icon.

“It’s going to be a great parade. A lot of civic organizations, a few marching bands, and things to that nature,” said Hollis Briggs, MLK Celebration Committee Southeast, NC Chairman.

This will be the 21st year of the Wilmington parade, and each year, it continues to grow.

“We started with just the parade, and now we have six events the week leading up to the parade,” said Briggs.

August 28, 1963 was the day doctor king gave his influential “I Have A Dream” speech, a big push to end racism in America.

And on Monday, thousands of people are expected to gather to promote equal rights for all Americans.

“There are a lot of events going on, and people are hype and people are excited about the celebration. We have it going on in Southeastern, North Carolina.”

The parade will begin at 11am.

The city of Wilmington says the parade route will start at North Third Street & Brunswick/Hanover streets, and proceed southbound on North Third Street to Princess Street, then eastbound on Princess Street to Fourth Street, northbound on Fourth Street to Red Cross Street, westbound on Red Cross Street to North Third Street, and northbound on North Third Street, finishing at Brunswick Street.

A number of intersections along the parade route will be blocked or closed, beginning at 7 a.m. and lasting until approximately 3:30 p.m.

The following detours will be in place:

Northbound Third Street through traffic to be detoured to Fifth Avenue/Sixth Street

Southbound Third Street through traffic to be detoured to Fourth Street/Fifth Avenue

Note that northbound Front Street will be open to traffic. Market street will remain open to east and westbound traffic.