Annual Neon Bike Brigade lights up the streets of Carolina Beach to help raise money for Ocean Cure

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) —

Bikers of all ages could participate in the event, with some entire families showing up to help out the cause.

People lined up their bikes hours before sunset, with food trucks and live music there to entertain the participants.

Ocean Cure founder Kevin Murphy says the event has become more popular each year.

“The first year we did it we were expecting like 30 or 40, and a couple hundred showed up,” Murphy said. “The town kind of jumped in and said ‘hey, we’d like to help you a little bit with a police escort and everything.’ Which was really cool. This will be the biggest year we’ve done. Obviously COVID made a small year and we weren’t able to really do it how we wanted to do it.”

The Neon Bike Brigade ended with a ride through the town after dark, lighting up the streets of Carolina Beach with creatively lite and decorated bikes.