Annual Port City Jerry Day raises thousands of dollars for United Way of the Cape Fear

(Photo: United Way of the Cape Fear Area)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An annual event on Saturday helped to raise over $13,000 for the United Way of the Cape Fear Area.

More than 1,350 people attended the 4th Port City Jerry Day benefit concert featuring Grateful Dead tribute bands The Garcia Project, from Saratoga, NY, and the local favorite The Possums at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.

“I can’t thank the City of Wilmington, Corning Credit Union and the community enough for helping this event grow in attendance and charitable giving every year,” Carolinas Director for the American Flood Coalition Tony McEwen said.

McEwen organized the concert as part of the City of Wilmington’s annual UWCFA workplace campaign.

Corning Credit Union (CCU) sponsored this year’s Jerry Day by matching donations at the concert of up to $2,500, doubling the impact of admission fees.

The City has annually sponsored the concert to benefit UWCFA, as the two organizations work closely to support and better shared communities, McEwen said.

“This is one of my favorite events and it’s events like this that make Wilmington a uniquely amazing place to live and grow,” Mayor Bill Saffo said. “I appreciate all that UWCFA means for our community and the opportunity for us to support this essential non-profit.

Concert revenue was over $20,000, with $13,000 after expenses contributed to UWCFA’s community impact fund.

The community impact fund is distributed through volunteer direction to programs which support education, health, and income in Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender Counties.