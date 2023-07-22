Annual ‘Shine Your Light’ Talent Show showcases boys and girls with developmental disabilities

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– There were crowns for everyone as boys and girls of all ages and abilities took the stage for the 5th Annual “Shine Your Light Talent Show” in New Hanover County.

Shine Your Light is an opportunity for people with disabilities to dress up and showcase their unique gifts and talents.

The talent show has been happening for the last several years and has been growing.

It allows the performers to sing, dance, read poetry and perform in any way they choose. It’s fun for everyone on stage and in the audience.

The event is a fundraiser for the First in Families Holiday Shop, an opportunity for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to get presents for their family free of charge.

Pat Wiegand, Organizer of Shine Your Light, says this event means everything to the contestants.

“I have one young girl who is like “I can’t wait to sing. I can’t wait”. Everyday. “I can’t wait to sing, I’ve never sung in front of people. I can’t wait to sing.” Everything. It gives them just a moment to shine their light,” said Wiegand.

Our very own Hannah Patrick was the emcee for the show.