Annual Sit-A-Thon taking place this Friday to raise money for Sunset Beach Turtle Watch

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The annual Sit-A-Thon to raise money for the Sunset Beach Turtle Watch is taking place this Friday, July 8th.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am between 4th and 5th Streets.

Participants will sit in their beach chair at the water’s edge as the tide comes in and the waves take them out. The last one sitting upright wins!

If you would like to take part, the organization asks for you to bring your own beach chair and a donation amount of your choosing.

This year’s Sit-A-Thon is being dedicated to the memory of Linda Gibbes, with all donations going to the Sunset Beach Turtle Watch in her name.