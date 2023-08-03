Antenna replacement complete, WWAY’s over-the-air signal back to full power

WWAY Antenna replacement is nearly complete (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Work has been completed on WWAY’s over-the-air antenna, which means viewers should no longer be dealing with a signal disruption.

Hurricane Florence damaged the WWAY over-the-air antenna in 2018.

Work to replace the antenna began on July 17. We switched to a lower power auxiliary antenna during repairs.

On Thursday afternoon, work was completed and we switched over to our new antenna. If you are not seeing our signal, please rescan your television.