Apple to sell parts to fix your own phone

Apple (Photo: MGN Online)

(CNN) — Are you the type of person who likes to fix things yourself? Well, Apple is making it a little easier for you to do just that.

The tech giant has officially opened its online self-service repair shop that sells parts for people looking to fix their phones.

Some of the parts and tools it will offer are iPhone screws, cameras, batteries and more.

Previously, customers had to use the company’s in-house repair service or other authorized outposts.

This new store comes after pressure from the “Right to Repair” movement.

They’ve been pressing lawmakers and tech companies to give consumers the option to fix their devices themselves.

In July, President Joe Biden passed an executive order directing the Federal Trade Commission to issue rules requiring companies to allow D-I-Y repairs.

Last month, Samsung announced a similar program that allows some users to repair their own devices starting this summer.