Applications open for energy cost assistance, New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County residents can apply for heating cost assistance through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.

The program provides a one-time annual vendor payment to help eligible families pay their heating expenses during the cold-weather months.

To be considered for the program, you must have a past due bill, be facing disconnection, as well as meet the income eligibility criteria, but Social Services tries to assist as many applicants as possible.

Vanell Walker is the Assistant Director at New Hanover County Social Services, and says even if you think you may not be eligible, to still apply if you are in need.

“We will assist families with up to $600 per fiscal year. So, if someone comes in with a heating bill that’s $800, we could assist up to $600 of that,” said Walker.

To apply for the program, you can submit an application online, by mail, and even by phone.

To apply online, you can click here. You can also apply in person at the Health and Human Services building in Wilmington.

You can find more information on the Crisis Intervention Programs New Hanover County Social Services has to offer here.