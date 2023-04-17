Applications open up for Wilmington Junior Fire Academy

Wilmington Fire Department's Junior Fire Academy is coming up this summer (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department has opened up applications for their Junior Fire Academy, which takes place in June and July.

The academy provides the opportunity for your high schooler to see what it’s like being a firefighter first-hand and to learn life-saving skills they can carry with them.

During the week-long, camp-like experience, students will learn hands-only CPR, how to use a fire extinguisher, bike and pedestrian safety, and safe cooking behaviors. Students also get to try on turnout gear, search for a victim, and take on the combat challenge.

Dates for this year’s Junior Fire Academy are set for June 26th through 30th and July 24th through 28th.

Applications can be submitted through the online form HERE or by dropping off a printed hard copy at WFD Headquarters (801 Market St) or emailing a copy to Rebekah.Thurston@wilmingtonnc.gov.