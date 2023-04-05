April’s full ‘pink’ moon will rise Wednesday night

Wednesday night's full moon will be visible across the Cape Fear (Photo: Luc Viatour / MGN)

(CNN) — April’s full moon will not shine pink tonight, despite its name, but the bright golden orb could still offer a sight to behold.

Moon observers can begin to see the lunar event starting Wednesday night, and it will peak early Thursday morning at 12:34 a.m.

“The April full Moon, at first glance, will look like other full Moons,” said Dr. Noah Petro, chief of NASA’s planetary geology, geophysics and geochemistry lab, in an email. Each one, however, “presents a special opportunity to see a beautiful Moon and start looking at the Moon as it goes through its phases.”

We should have a great view of the moon tonight across the Cape Fear as mostly clear skies are forecast.

You should find a spot with minimal light pollution and with a clear view of the sky. Onlookers can also keep an eye out for Venus and Mars, as they will be out and fairly close to the moon in the night sky.