Arboretum earns American Public Gardens Association national recognition

New Hanover County Arboretum has received an award (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Arboretum and N.C. Cooperative Extension has been honored by the American Public Gardens Association’s Awards Committee with the 2023 Sustainability Award.

The award will be presented in early June at the association’s annual conference in Dallas-Fort Worth.

“We are humbled to receive national recognition for the work taking place here at the Arboretum,” said Lloyd Singleton, Director of the Cooperative Extension. “Our team is dedicated to a facility that continues to be at the forefront of environmental efficiency while serving as a showcase to our community of what sustainable practices look like and the positive impact they can have on the environment.”

The Sustainability Award is one of eight annual honors presented by the American Public Gardens Association, highlighting the work of public gardens throughout the country. The award recognizes a garden for its commitment to promoting and using sustainable practices, as well as showing innovation in programming that educates the public on sustainability.