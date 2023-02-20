Arboretum experts offer advice on plants with warmer weather

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– With the warmer weather lately, you may be wondering what this means for your plants.

We spoke with Matthew Collogan at the New Hanover County Arboretum Monday afternoon. He says the warm weather isn’t necessarily a bad thing for your plants, but a warmer winter than usual does make plants come out of dormancy quicker, making them more susceptible to a late frost.

Collogan says if you do have plants that have may cold burn from a frost earlier this year, to hold off on cutting them back or pulling them up.

“The big thing that folks should keep in mind is that if they have a plant they believe has been affected by cold damage, don’t be in a rush to prune it. Wait to see if any new growth will come of it once spring comes around,” said Matthew Collogan, Consumer Horticulture Agent.

Despite “fools spring”, we could still see a late frost this winter, so be sure to protect your plants as necessary, so that they will be ready for springtime.

Collogan also says to make sure you buy and plant plants that are hardy to our region. That will give you a greater chance of success against changing weather.