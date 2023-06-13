Archaeology open house taking place at Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site

ECU students work on an excavation project at Brunswick Town/Ft. Anderson State Historic Site in the past (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re interested in learning more about archeology, you have the chance this week.

Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson is hosting an East Carolina University Archaeological Field School at the historic location.

The free open house began Tuesday and continues into Wednesday.

Tours of the excavation site will be offered through the day from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., offering visitors the opportunity to learn more about the archaeological process from those who are uncovering the past.