Area nonprofits grateful for generosity on ‘Giving Tuesday’

Woman reaching for a book at the Cape Fear Literacy Council. (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, “Giving Tuesday” is a day set aside each year to remember the needy and organizations who help.

People are encouraged to share generosity with organizations like the Cape Fear Literacy Council. The nonprofit uses the day as a chance to reach out to supporters and people who would like to know more about what they do.

The council provides free programs to adults who are looking to improve their basic ready and writing skills or those who have English as a second language and would like to become more proficient.

“It really is this challenge that people are facing every day,” CFLC spokeswoman Alesha Westbrook said. “There are more than 60,000 adults in our direct region – in Wilmington and surrounding counties – who deal with these issues in their daily lives that is trying to read their prescription bottles, read their notes from their children’s teachers, or read bedtime stories.”

Visit here if you’d like to donate or volunteer with CFLC.