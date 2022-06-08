Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh
Roske had items that he told police he would use to break into Kavanaugh’s house and kill him.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested Wednesday near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house in Maryland after threatening to kill the justice.
Twenty-six year-old Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California, was charged with the attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice.
During a court hearing, Roske consented to remain in federal custody for now.
Roske arrived by taxi just after 1 a.m. Wednesday outside Kavanaugh’s home in a Washington suburb.
Roske had a Glock 17 pistol, ammunition, a knife, pepper spray, duct tape and other items that he told police he would use to break into Kavanaugh’s house and kill him.
That’s according to a criminal complaint and an affidavit filed in federal court.