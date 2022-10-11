Armed Wilmington drug trafficker sentenced to 12 years in prison

Massimo Campana has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for armed drug trafficking.

31-year-old Massimo Campana pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Quantity of a Substance containing Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime back on May 25, 2022. He was sentenced last week.

The Department of Justice says the investigation uncovered that from August 2021 until the time of his arrest, Campana took part in a conspiracy that was responsible for the distribution of more than 3 kilograms of methamphetamine. Campana was on federal supervised release at the time he committed these offenses.

According to court documents and other evidence presented in court, on September 15, 2021, an ATF undercover agent made a controlled purchase of an ounce of methamphetamine from Campana at a business in Brunswick County. During the deal Campana bragged about the potency of his methamphetamine.

“I am very proud of the men and women of the Wilmington Police Department for making this arrest and getting this violent criminal off the streets,” Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams said. “I also would like to thank the United States Attorney’s Office and our partner agencies both local, state, and federal who work with us consistently to put these individuals behind bars. We are committed to reducing violence within our community and will continue to work tirelessly to get drugs off of our streets to create a safe environment for all.”