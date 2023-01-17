Arrest made in Columbus County homicide case

Xavier Antonio Rayquan Thomas has been arrested in relation to an alleged homicide (Photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

CLARENDON, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to an homicide earlier this month.

21-year-old Xavier Antonio Rayquan Thomas of Tabor City was arrested on January 16th.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon on January 9th in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found an overturned black Jeep Wrangler.

31-year-old Julian Juan Fipps was located dead inside the vehicle, having sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

Thomas is currently being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center awaiting extradition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have information concerning this investigation, you are asked to contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 910-640-6629.