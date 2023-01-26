Arrests made in murder of South Columbus High School student

Jalen Amari Campbell has been arrested for allegedly killing a South Columbus High School student (Photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Columbus County.

19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell of Myrtle Beach and a 17-year-old Juvenile were arrested in Socastee, SC for allegedly killing 18-year-old Jeremiah Nyree Long.

Long was a senior at South Columbus High School.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3800 block of Old Dothan Road in Tabor City Monday afternoon in reference to a gun shot wound. Deputies say they located the victim in a field.

Jeremiah Long was given emergency first aid efforts, but later died at a hospital in Loris, SC.

Jalen Campbell is in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County. He is being held on a fugitive warrant, awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

In North Carolina, he has been charged with murder for the death of Jeremiah Long.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have information related to this investigation, you are asked to contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.