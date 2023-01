South Columbus High School senior determined to be victim of Tabor City homicide

A senior from South Columbus High School was the victim of a recent homicide (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An 18-year-old victim of a recent homicide in Columbus County was a South Columbus High School student.

The victim was a senior at the school, according to officials.

The homicide took place Monday afternoon on Old Dothan Road in Tabor City.

Officers haven’t yet released the name of the victim.