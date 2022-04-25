Arrests made in Northwest double homicide

Christopher Owen Brooks (Photo: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)

NORTHWEST, NC (WWAY) — Two people face charges in the murder of two men found shot to death in a cemetery in Northwest last month.

On March 6, Northwest police responded to Crystal Springs Cemetery and found the bodies of Desmond Radford-Lee, 22, and Demetrius Gibbs, 29.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were called in to assist. On Friday, the SBI arrested Christopher Owen Brooks, 20, of Leland, in Greensboro with assistance from the Greensboro Police Department.

Agents also arrested a 17-year-old male in Charlotte with assistance from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Each suspect has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of firing into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury.

Brooks is now in the Brunswick County jail and is being held without bond.