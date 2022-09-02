‘Art with Heart’ fundraiser returning after 3 years

Art with a Heart: Fundraiser, Auction, Raffle, Music and More.

Art with a Heart Fundraiser comes back after 3 years. (Photo: New Hope Clinic)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Sunday, October 23rd, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Southport Community Building, New Hope Clinic’s “Art with Heart” fundraiser is returning after 3 years.

“Art with Heart” is back with a live auction, silent auction with in person and online bidding options, raffle, door prizes, live

music by Blues DeVille, dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and alcoholic beverages.

Dan McGraw, an artist, will paint during the event and donate that piece for the auction.

The online auction will be live October 13th-23rd. Tickets are $50 per person.

Sponsors and patrons (both businesses and individuals) as well as original artwork and silent auction donations are needed in order to make this a successful event.

There are sponsorship support opportunities from $75 to $5,000.

New Hope Clinic is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides essential health care services to many of the most medically vulnerable adults in Brunswick County.

Last year, the small staff and 133 volunteers, who contributed 8,738 hours of service, provided 5,148 medical visits and 15,668 free 30-day prescriptions.

Unfortunately, the need for essential health care services is much greater. Many of our best local doctors, dentists, pharmacists, and others give their time for this important cause.

In 2021, on a $641,299 cash operating budget, the Clinic provided over $4,812,073 worth of services and medications.

To learn more about New Hope Clinic, volunteer opportunities, the auction or to donate online, click here or contact Sheila Roberts, Executive Director at 910-845-5333 or clinic@newhopeclinicfree.org.