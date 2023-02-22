“Ashes to Go” attracts people to local church on Ash Wednesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Ash Wednesday, known as the first day of Lent, is important to many in the area.

At the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, they hosted “Ashes to Go” outside of their church.

For drivers, they were able to come by and have pastors draw crosses on their heads with the ash.

In addition, the pastors were able to say a prayer per the drivers requests for whoever was in need.

According to Senior Pastor, Duane Partin, this is what the ashes mean.

“The meaning behind the ashes is that the ashes represent mortality and that we all one day will have to face the fact that we will die. This is one way of reminding that, but also at the same time we affirm the fact of death, but we also affirm the fact of life, giving love from God,” said Pastor Partin.

Many people attended the drive by and were able to receive ashes and prayers. Partin was also joined by Associate Pastor Becca Detterman at the event as well to help provide ashes and prayer.