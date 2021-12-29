Asheville police deputy chief accused in sex-trafficking cover-up at former job

Asheville Police Deputy Chief Jim Baumstark (Photo: City of Asheville)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS) — A high-ranking member of the Asheville Police Department is being accused of a cover-up involving a sex trafficking ring and two officers at his former job in Virginia.

According to a federal lawsuit, Asheville Police Deputy Chief Jim Baumstark is accused of trying to protect two police officers who worked for him during his time at the Fairfax County Police Department.

The lawsuit was filed by a victim of sex trafficking who alleges the officers provided security for the trafficking ring.

The lawsuit names officers Michael O. Barbazette, Jason J. Mardocco, James Baumstark, Vincent Scianna and Edwin C. Roessler. Barbazette and Mardocco were supervisory police officers within the Fairfax County Police Department, Baumstark was a captain, Scianna was a lieutenant and Roessler was Fairfax County’s Chief of Police.

According to the lawsuit, plaintiff “Jane Doe” was trafficked and forced to work as a prostitute, mostly in Fairfax County, Virginia. The lawsuit claims at least “some of the defendants” provided “security to the trafficking ring that ensnared Jane Doe, secured sexual services from trafficked women, and may also have extorted money from the ring’s leadership.”

